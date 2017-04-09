200-acre fire burning in Hernando Beach

A 200-acre brush fire was only 10 percent contained early Sunday morning, according to the Florida Forest Service. Hernando County Fire Rescue photo

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. -- A 200-acre brush fire was only 10 percent contained early Sunday morning, according to the Florida Forest Service. Crew are using burnouts to halt the blaze.

The service has four tractor plow units and two brush trucks along with Hernando Fire Rescue staff on the scene.

Firefighters report that the area of Shoal Line Boulevard is very smoky, so use caution when driving in the area.

Several Florida counties have burn bans in effect, including Polk, Osceola, Okeechobee, Glades, Hendry, Seminole and Nassau.





© 2017 WTSP-TV