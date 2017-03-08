24-year-old driver dies in head-on crash in Pasco

A 24-year-old driver was killed Wednesday morning when they drove into oncoming traffic to pass a vehicle and struck a truck head-on. WTSP photo

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. -- A 24-year-old driver was killed Wednesday morning when they drove into oncoming traffic to pass a vehicle and struck a truck head-on.

About 7:26 a,m, Wednesday, the 24-year-old driver in a 2001 Toyota Camry was southbound on U.S. 301 south of Muddy Lake Trail when they tried to pass another vehicle, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The Camry struck head-on a 2012 International driven by Ricardo L. Robinson, 40, of Tampa.

The identity of the Camry driver is being withheld pending notification of relatives.

Robinson was taken to Florida Hospital of Tampa.

