$25K reward offered for Sarasota teen missing since September 4

(Photo: WTSP)

SARASOTA, Fla. -- Authorities are offering a $25,000 reward for any information that could help find 14-year-old Jabez Spann.

Spann has been missing since September 4. The first reward was offered September 29 following his disappearance.

He is five foot, 9 inches tall, and weighs around 120 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a turquoise shirt. He was last seen in the area of 22nd Street in Sarasota.

Out of the $25,000, $19,000 is being contributed by the FBI, $5,000 is being contributed by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, and $1,000 from the Sarasota Police Department.

© 2017 WTSP-TV