26-year-old driver dies in St. Pete crash

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- A 26-year-old driver died early Sunday after losing control of his car at a high rate of speed on Gandy Boulevard east of Interstate 275.
About 10:40 p.m. Saturday, Maurice La'Trail Wheeler was westbound in a 2002 Chevrolet Monte Carlo at a high rate of speed on Gandy approaching the I-275 overpass, according to St. Petersburg police.
Wheeler came upon slower traffic, swerved right and lost control of his vehicle, which left the road and struck a guardrail.
Wheeler was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle, police said.
He was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg where he was pronounced deceased at 02:47 a.m.
