Stolen car found, but 3 baby parrots missing

This man is wanted in connection with the theft of a car and birds from outside a business in Dunedin. Surveillance photo

DUNEDIN, Fla. -- Three baby parrots are still missing after they and six others were left in a running car outside a business. The car was found in Polk County.

At about 6:45 p.m. on March 2, the car owner parked his 2016 Chevrolet Equinox in front of a business at 520 Douglas Ave., leaving it unlocked with the birds in the backseat. While inside, another customer told him that someone drove off in his vehicle.

Detectives say the suspect can be seen on surveillance video sitting on the patio outside of the business, prior to the theft. The suspect was then seen walking over to the victim's vehicle and driving off.



The car was recovered March 3 by Polk County Sheriff's Office in the Lakeland area. Six of the baby parrots were recovered by Lakeland police on March 7.

The suspect is a white male, 30 years of age, 6-foot-4, with a medium build, and short blonde hair and a light beard. He was wearing a white tank top and jeans, carrying a black backpack.

© 2017 WTSP-TV