3 Fla. hotels accused of price-gouging during hurricane

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - Three Tampa Bay area hotels have been accused of price gouging during evacuations for Hurricane Matthew.



Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi said Thursday in a statement that civil actions have been taken against three hotels in Hillsborough, Pinellas and Polk counties.



Bondi says the hotels charged evacuees anywhere from $140 to $200 more a night than the usual rate.



The Attorney General's Office is seeking civil penalties and restitution to the customers who paid the excessive prices.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.