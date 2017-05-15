3 injured in Sebring shooting

Three people were injured overnight after a shooting in Sebring.
Sebring police say the drive-by shooting happened around midnight near MLK Jr. Blvd. and Lemon Ave.
Police are still investigating to determine whether the shooting was targeted or random.
The condition of the three people who were injured was not immediately known.
Police say they will release more information later Tuesday morning.
© 2017 WTSP-TV
