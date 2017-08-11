3-month-old airlfted to hospital after near drowning in Lakeland

LAKELAND -- A 3-month-old baby was airlifted to local hospital after a near drowning in a bathtub.

The Lakeland Fire Department said they responded to a call of a drowning Friday just after 11:00 a.m. When first responders arrived they found a 3-month-old baby that was involved in a near drowning in a bathtub at the home.

The baby was airlifted to Tampa General Hospital. The current condition is unknown.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV