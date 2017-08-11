3-month-old airlfted to hospital after near drowning in Lakeland

LAKELAND -- A 3-month-old baby was airlifted to local hospital after a near drowning in a bathtub.
The Lakeland Fire Department said they responded to a call of a drowning Friday just after 11:00 a.m. When first responders arrived they found a 3-month-old baby that was involved in a near drowning in a bathtub at the home.
The baby was airlifted to Tampa General Hospital. The current condition is unknown.
