WTSP
Close

3 sought in St. Pete fight

Three are being sought in a St. Pete fight that left a man hospitalized.

10News Staff , WTSP 5:14 AM. EDT March 21, 2017

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. --  Police are looking for three men involved in a fight on St. Patrick's Day night that left a man with a critical head injury.

On Saturday, March 18, 2017, at the northwest corner of Central Avenue and 2nd Street, in front of Detroit Liquors, an altercation occurred where a man punched another man in the face. The man that was punched in the face immediately fell backward, striking his head on the pavement. He incurred very serious head injuries and is in critical condition at a local hospital.

There were two other men with the man who threw the punch.

Police are asking anyone with information in the case to call 727-893-7780.

© 2017 WTSP-TV

WTSP

St. Pete man arrested for sexual abuse of a minor

WTSP

Human trafficking survivors work to educate salon owners in St. Pete

WTSP

Teen girl hit by car in St. Petersburg

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories