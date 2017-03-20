3 sought in St. Pete fight

St. Pete police are looking for these three men in connection with a fight. Surveillance photo

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Police are looking for three men involved in a fight on St. Patrick's Day night that left a man with a critical head injury.

On Saturday, March 18, 2017, at the northwest corner of Central Avenue and 2nd Street, in front of Detroit Liquors, an altercation occurred where a man punched another man in the face. The man that was punched in the face immediately fell backward, striking his head on the pavement. He incurred very serious head injuries and is in critical condition at a local hospital.

There were two other men with the man who threw the punch.

Police are asking anyone with information in the case to call 727-893-7780.

