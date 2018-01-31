3 ways Amazon's mysterious healthcare project could impact all of us

Could the cure for our ailing healthcare system come from three corporate juggernauts?

On Tuesday, Amazon's Jeff Bezos and Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffett announced plans to work with JPMorgan Chase to create a new healthcare company to tackle rising health care costs.

The new business would provide the service to just the employees of the three companies, but JPMorgan Chase Chairman Jamie Dimon hinted it could potentially expand to "all Americans."

However, that's about all that's been revealed about a plan that's being considered one of the most important in years for health care and the U.S. economy.

Most experts seem to agree that announcement means the companies will be funding their own health insurance, known as becoming "self-insured," which is not out of the ordinary for big companies. But the big question is whether the companies will take over all administrative responsibilities of running the plan, rather than contracting to a third party. Whatever happens, and whether the services expand to all Americans or not, the coalition will still likely disrupt the industry and have an impact on medical care for everyone.

1. Increase efficiencies and lower costs

Amazon undercut traditional retailers on price, and this coalition could potentially do the same by eliminating layers in the healthcare system to ultimately lower costs since each additional participant in the healthcare food chain adds cost to the bottom line.

Delivering medications to consumers could become more efficient, given Amazon's specialty in shipping products.

USF health policy expert Dan Vukmer says it's an opportunity to address "low-hanging fruit."

"We have access problems, people can’t get the healthcare we need," he said. "We have incentives that go the wrong way with physicians being paid by how many patients they see, not the quality they provide."

2. Use big data for a better understanding

Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and JP Morgan Chase employ more than 1.1 million people combined.

Experts believe that the coalition could help provide critical information on hard-to-understand health care costs and potentially undercut the current market for high-priced drugs.

Amazon is constantly using data analytics to determine what you like to buy or eat or read. Now they could add healthcare procedures or medication usage to determine what's most effective and efficient.

"That's a heck of a laboratory," Vukmer said. "Now you've got 1 million data points instantly."

This could theoretically help make health care more affordable.

3. Connect a fragmented system

Of one the few specifics included in Tuesday's announcement, the company's first goal will be to create "technology solutions that will provide U.S. employees and their families with simplified, high-quality and transparent healthcare at a reasonable cost," they said.

Vukmer says the fragmentation of the system is particularly pervasive in the South in states like Florida. In a society where technology connects all of us all the time, we can't say the same about our medical records.

"When we’re not all connected through the same electronic medical record or not all connected through other electronic means, it’s very difficult to know whether, for example, if someone who just had an MRI last week needs another one this week if they went to a different provider," he said.

"None of that information is really exchanged well.”

Research has shown increased access to patients’ medical records and history reduces the cost of healthcare, but this also raises privacy concerns.

The concerns extend beyond just sharing medical records to other ways a company like Amazon might use data on a patient's health history.

