329,000 of untreated waste water spills into Hillsborough River

The Howard F. Curren Advanced Wastewater Treatment Plant is pictured in Tampa, Fla. (Photo: City of Tampa)

Heavy rain at Tampa’s sewage collection network caused about 329,000 gallons of untreated waste water to spill into the Hillsborough River on Monday night.

Tampa officials say about 290,000 gallons of untreated waste water spilled out of an emergency overflow pipe at 2900 North Perry Ave., according to our partners at the Tampa Bay Times.

It’s the same spot where 352,000 gallons spilled into the river during heavy rain dumped by Tropical Storm Colin in June 2016.

There was another smaller Tampa spill, about 39,000 gallons, at West Minnehaha Street and the Hillsborough River around the same time as the larger spill.

In St. Petersburg, about 1,000 gallons spilled when operators at the Southwest wastewater treatment plant started to implement a "bypass" to divert heavy flows into plant's headworks.

