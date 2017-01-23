A man shot his cousin to death in Thonotosassa, deputies said. (Photo: The Tampa Bay Times)

THONOTOSASSA, Fla. -- A shooting on Timmons Road has left one man dead and another charged in his death on Monday.

Diquan Mills, 23, has been identified as the victim, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. Darrell Gadson, 38, is charged with second-degree murder.

The Tampa Bay Times reports Mills and Gadson were cousins, and that deputies have not said what led to the shooting. Gadson remained at the scene as a relative called 911.

The sheriff's office reports that there is no threat to the surrounding neighborhood.

