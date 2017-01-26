3rd Tampa Bay area medical marijuana dispensary opens today

The 3rd Tampa Bay area medical marijuana dispensary opens Thursday on North Dale Mabry Highway in Tampa.

The medical marijuana industry is growing in Tampa Bay.

Thursday morning a new dispensary will open its doors on North Dale Mabry Highway in Tampa, becoming the third location of its kind in Tampa Bay.

The company that owns the new dispensary, Trulieve, plans to open more shops in Bradenton, Pensacola, Jacksonville and Miami in the coming months, plus other locations statewide in the near future.

They’re not the only ones seeing a boost in business. Right now House lawmakers in Tallahassee are hoping to learn from Colorado as they consider adding more marijuana growers across Florida.

A proposal in the Senate would allow the state to add as many as 20 new growers once Florida has half a million qualified patients.

Trulieve tells us they've seen hundreds of new patients, and a lot of people just curious about how their business works.

“We face a lot of stigma but people are pretty surprised when they come in and see how professional we are and how it looks very similar to your local pharmacy,” explained a spokesperson for the company.

We asked you what you think about the medical marijuana industry growing in Florida on Facebook.

Nancy Mooney Stiltner writes, "I think enough people have been helped by marijuana for it to be a viable medical option." But Werner Erich is not so certain, "There's no such thing as medical or recreational marijuana," he writes, "Snake venom can be used for medical applications but it is still snake venom.”

There's still a lot of confusion about medical marijuana and how it works. You can’t simply walk into a dispensary and walk out with marijuana. Not only do you have to have a prescription, but a really good reason that you need it. The doctors are on a special compassionate care list. You have to have a relationship with that doctor for a full 90 days before he or she can prescribe medical marijuana. In order to even get into their office, you have to have Glaucoma, Cancer, HIV/AIDS, Parkinson's disease, Crohn's disease, Hepatitis, Multiple sclerosis, epilepsy, seizures or severe muscle spasms.

Here's the thing: marijuana is still illegal on a federal level, so if your company does a drug test, even if you have a marijuana prescription, you may not be safe. So it's a tricky process in Florida, and still a tough decision for some patients.

The new Tampa dispensary opens at 10 A.M. Thursday morning. We talked to a lot of people who are happy because they say medical marijuana has been life changing for them in dealing with debilitating diseases or pain.

