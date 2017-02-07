Lockdown lifted at Bartow High School

Four Polk County schools are on lockdown Tuesday afternoon after there was an unconfirmed report of a student with a weapon on campus.

BARTOW, Fla. -- Bartow High School and three other schools adjoining its property were on lockdown after an a weapon was reported to be on campus.

There was no threat to students, Bartow Police reported.

The lockdown was lifted for Bartow High, Bartow IB, Bartow Middle and Summerlin Middle School around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Students were released from Bartow High but law enforcement is still on campus as a matter of precaution, Bartow Police said.

