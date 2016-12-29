4 hurt as truck crashes into house in Holiday

HOLIDAY, Fla. -- Four people were injured when a truck struck a house Thursday afternoon.
Pasco Fire Rescue responded to a 2:30 p.m. report of a vehicle into a house at 1217 Normandy Blvd.
Fire Rescue reports that four people were transported to a hospital, one of those individuals was trauma alerted to a Bay area hospital.
Initial reports indicate that one person was in the vehicle, the others injured were in the home at the time of the accident.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs