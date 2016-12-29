4 hurt as truck crashes into house in Holiday

Pasco Fire Rescue responded to a 2:30 p.m. report of a vehicle into a house at 1217 Normandy Blvd.

HOLIDAY, Fla. -- Four people were injured when a truck struck a house Thursday afternoon.

Fire Rescue reports that four people were transported to a hospital, one of those individuals was trauma alerted to a Bay area hospital.

Initial reports indicate that one person was in the vehicle, the others injured were in the home at the time of the accident.