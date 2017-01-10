40 handguns stolen during gun store burglary

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say a least 40 handguns were stolen during a burglary at a central Florida gun store.
A Polk County Sheriff's Office news release says deputies responded to an alarm early Tuesday morning at Rapture Gun & Knives in Lakeland.
Video surveillance shows two suspects use a tool to dismantle the lock on the front door and then smash a glass case in the store. They stuffed guns into large bags and then left in an unknown car about two minutes after getting inside.
Heartland Crime Stoppers is offering a $3,000 reward for information leading to the arrests of the suspects.
