$40,000 in sand dollars stolen in North Port

An estimated $40,000 worth of fossilized sand dollars have been reported stolen during a burglary. Photo from North Port police

NORTH PORT, Fla. -- An estimated $40,000 worth of fossilized sand dollars have been reported stolen during a burglary.

North Port police responded to the report on Feb. 24 on Brewster Road. The victim said the sand dollars were taken from the place where they are stored.

The items have been collected over many years from around Florida.

The owner estimates the value of the Dendraster Excentricus, which includes clusters, to be $1 each. They are currently sold online around the world, sought after by collectors.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Detective Pam Jernigan at 941-429-7321 or email the department at intel@northportpd.com, or send the tip in various electronic forms.

© 2017 WTSP-TV