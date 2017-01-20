44-year-old man charged with sexual battery on teen girl

Larry R. Bourdon of Pinellas Park faces one count of sexual battery. He was arrested Wednesday morning. Pinellas County sheriff photo

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. -- A 44-year-old man has been jailed for allegedly having sexual relations with a teenage girl, who says she had been abused for years.

Larry R. Bourdon of Pinellas Park faces one count of sexual battery. He was arrested Wednesday morning.

According to Pinellas County detectives, the investigation began on Dec. 27 after the victim told them that Bourdon, who had a position of authority with the girl, had been having inappropriate sexual activity with her since she was 14 at various places in the county.

Detectives say he had inappropriate sexual activity with the victim until she was 18 years old.

Her allegations were then corroborated, according to detectives.

Bourdon admitted to the allegation during an interview with investigators on Wednesday. He was arrested and transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

