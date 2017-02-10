48 Hours to feature story on slain doctor

Dr. Steven Schwartz (Photo: CBS)

Police focused on the doctor's family and friends. Now, 48 Hours is looking into whether someone else could be behind the brutal murder of a local doctor.

CBS’s Peter Van Sant talks with those who were close to the doctor including the man charged with his murder.

Dr. Steven Schwartz was a success by every measure. He lived in a waterfront mansion with a fortune worth as much as $30M—the rewards from a thriving medical practice and a vast array of rental properties.

“His patients loved him,” Dr. Robert Patton – one of Schwartz’s colleagues – explained. “He was just a wonderful guy who would do anything for anyone.”

His oldest son carter was following in his footsteps.

“Dad was always a role model to me,” said his son Carter Schwartz. “And what I've always told everyone, ‘if I could be half the physician he was, that would be a successful life.’”

Dr. Schwartz's successful life also included his second wife, Becky.

“I see a couple who really enjoyed being together,” said Schwartz’s Attorney, Kym Rivellini. “Rebecca Schwartz had a wonderful life with her husband.”

But in May of 2014, it all came crashing down. Dr. Schwartz was shot, strangled, and stabbed to death in his own home. Family and friends were interviewed, including the couple's longtime builder and handyman, Leo Stragaj.

“I loved Dr. Schwartz. I became really close to the family,” said Stragaj.

Months after the doctor's death, police found Leo's DNA on Dr. Schwartz's bloody clothing. He was arrested and charged with first degree murder.

“I didn't do it. I did not kill the man,” Stragaj said.

Leo insists he is not the killer and says that the actual killer is Rebecca Schwartz. “She asked me to find someone to kill Dr. Schwartz.”

Police Chief Kochen is calling this “an active criminal investigation.”

While the homicide investigation document listed Becky Schwartz as a suspect, she has never been charged with anything related to her husband's murder.

Dr. Patton believes that she is to blame. "It all points to her. She probably wasn't the one who pulled the trigger, but she was behind it all." Patton says her motive is solely based on money.

“She is into money like you and I are into breathing air."

But could a dark secret, far in Dr. Schwartz's past, provide a clue to his murder?

That potential twist is revealed when Van Sant talks with Dr. Schwartz's childhood friend.

"The Strange Life of Doctor Schwartz" is part of a 48 Hours double feature tomorrow on 10News and CBS at 10 p.m.



