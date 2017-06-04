Woman dies from injuries after being hit by car on I-275 ramp

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. -- One woman was sent to the Bayfront Health center in critical condition after a car struck her on an entrance ramp to I-275 Friday morning.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 49-year-old woman was in the 'safety zone' on I-275 around 9:57 a.m. on the entrance camp from Pinellas Point Drive South when the crash occurred.

The driver was traveling south on I-275 in the outside lane towards the entrance ramp when the woman walked in front of the vehicle, causing the crash.

The 49-year-old has been identified as Melissa A. Dannemiller and she was a resident of Lancaster, Ohio. She died from her sustained injuries from the crash in the hospital on Sunday.

