The Butcher's Block sells wine and gourmet food, but it's meat that's the cornerstone of the business.

SARASOTA, Fla. -- Remember going with your parents or grandparents to the family owned butcher shop in your neighborhood a one stop shop for your favorite cut of meat?

The Butcher’s Block in Sarasota has been around for 50 years, the last 40 at the same location on 17th Street and offers a lot more than just meat.

“It’s family owned and operated in Sarasota for 50 years," says Scott McGowan, owner of The Butcher’s Block. "I am 4th generation.”

The shop offers wines from all over the world. “We have over 1,500 labels in house,.” McGowan says

Is this the reason the shop has lasted so long?

“You have to diversify. Don’t want to be just a meat shop or wine shop.”

McGowan also sells gourmet foods and international cheeses.

McGowan reaches for an aged gouda out of the display.

“One you typically won’t find everywhere is this 3-year aged gouda … lots of salt granules in it, dry nutty flavor. (It) goes great with a lot of red wines.”

But it’s the meat that draws customers from Boca Grande to Tampa customers like Darlene Stewart.

“We love everything here. It’s amazing!” she says.

Stewart has been a customer for more than 10 years. She loves the pork chops: “Cook them, they fall apart with a fork. The flavor is amazing."

But her husband loves the steaks.

“The steaks -- my husband absolutely adores especially if there’s fat on it,” says Stewart.

The Amish bacon from Pennsylvania is found in the aging room.

“We do all our own dry aging,” says McGowan.

He says The Butcher's Block isn’t a neighborhood store but a destination. “There’s a grocery store on every corner. We’re special because we carry USDA Prime meat. We’re knowledgeable about our food, how we cook it and the meat cutters--- it’s a lost at,” says McGowan.

Customers say it’s worth making the extra stop. “

"Definitely worth it. Some things more expensive but put in your belly … it’s worth every penny,” says McGowan.

From picking the right cut of meat down to the wine tasting cave McGowan built himself for wine connoisseurs, customers say The Butcher’s Block is a cut above the rest.

“Cheers!” says McGowan as he takes a sip from one of his fine wines.

