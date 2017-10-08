50-year-old St. Pete man killed in stabbing following argument

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The St. Petersburg Police Department responded to a stabbing Sunday evening in the 600 block of 28th Ave. South.

Two men reportedly got into an argument that led to a physical altercation around 6 p.m., according to police.

39-year-old Wayman Swilley reportedly stabbed 50-year-old Adrian Demetrious Johnson and Johnson was sent to be treated at Bayfront Hospital. He died from his injuries at the hospital.

Police continue to question Swilley and investigate the scene. No arrests or charges have been currently made.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV