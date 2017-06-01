6 arrested in connecton with gas station skimmers

This credit/debit card skimmer was found on a gas pump in Seminole. Pinellas County sheriff photo

Six people are under arrest in connection with gas station skimmers in Hillsborough and Pinellas counties.

Attorney General Pam Bondi, Commissioner of Agriculture Adam H. Putnam and Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Rick Swearingen made the announcement in Tallahassee.

Investigators said that in just three weeks, the defendants allegedly stole more than 40 credit card numbers, using skimming devices at more than a dozen gas stations.

“One skimmer can result in $1,000 per victim. When we first discovered these illegal skimmers on gas pumps, we worked with the Legislature to crack down on the criminals responsible. I’m grateful to Attorney General Bondi and the other agencies that partnered with us in this investigation,” said Putnam.

The defendants, all Hillsborough County residents, allegedly used the skimmers to steal multiple credit card numbers, manufacture new cards and make fraudulent purchases — mostly fuel to fill retrofitted bladders on trucks, according to a release.

Authorities arrested the following six defendants:

• Yosmanis Alfonso Cruz, 34;

• Elisio Omar Arbolaez Felipe, 47;

• Yunierlys Gonzalez, 31;

• Maykel Medina, 40;

• Dasiel Parrado, 34; and

• Dania Roig, 32.

An additional suspect, Jose A. Piniero, 48, remains at large in connection to this case.

The defendants face a range of charges including fraudulent use of personal identification information, fraudulent use of a credit card, fraudulent use of personal identification of another, forgery of credit card, use of a scanning device to defraud, organized scheme to defraud using electronic device and possession of counterfeit credit card. If convicted, Cruz, Felipe, Gonzalez and Medina all face up to 10 years minimum mandatory in prison.

