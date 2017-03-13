Woman allegedly kidnapped by husband found alive

(Photo: WTSP)

A community relieved tonight after a Valrico woman, missing for days, is found safe. It's a story that captivated you all weekend long.

Deputies say her estranged husband had kidnapped her and they desperately wanted to find both of them. The key to finding them both? Witnesses who last saw them at a Walgreens in Lithia on Saturday night.

The car was spotted near the Inn at Little Harbor in Ruskin this morning and ended a situation that Sheriff David Gee says actually started late Friday night. "Trevor Summers had been communicating with the 14 year old daughter and had asked her to leave a window open so he could come into the house. She did that"

Early Saturday morning, the sheriff says Trevor had the 14-year-old drive the other 4 younger kids to his house in Riverview. "That night we get the call from Walgreens that a female exited a car with her hands tied and a male forced her back in the car and that initiated our response."

All night Saturday and all day Sunday, deputies searched for the dark blue Saturn Outlook witnesses told them about. Finally, they caught a break this morning when the car was spotted in Ruskin and deputies tracked it to a nearby home in Little Harbor. "She exited when she realized it was law enforcement she got out of the car and was very upset. he was still in the front seat and was taken out of the car."

Trevor Summers was taken to the hospital with what appears to be a self inflicted knife wound to the neck. Alisa is being interviewed by deputies. They say she has a cut on her wrist, but will be ok. The sheriff also took time to credit the witnesses who saw what happened at Walgreens because they were able to get the plate number that led them to the car, which eventually led to Ruskin.

© 2017 WTSP-TV