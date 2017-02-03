7-year-old in critical condition after being hit by car

(Photo: iStock)

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY -- A 7-year-old remains in critical condition at a local hospital after he was hit by a vehicle.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says the boy was hit near N. Forbes Rd and WJ Valley Rd.

He was transported by helicopter to Tampa General Hospital.

N. Forbes Rd is shut down between WJ Valley Rd and Pearl May Circle.

The incident is still under investigation.

(© 2017 WTSP)