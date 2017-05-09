8-year-old hailed in rescue of great-grandmother

Skyla Sullivan is honored for helping rescue her great-grandmother. WTSP photo

CITRUS PARK, Fla. -- An 8-year-old girl is being hailed as a hero for calling 911 and giving critical information when her grandmother fell and a car rolled on top of her.

Skyla Sullivan, who attends Deer Park Elementary School, called 911 on April 25 after he great-grandmother -- Jean Sullivan, 80 -- lost her footing trying to get something under the car, according to Hillsborough County school.

Skyla gave first responders detailed information that led to the rescue by Hillsborough County deputies and Hillsborough County Fire Rescue personnel. Jean was freed and is recovering.

