80-year-old Thonotosassa man reported missing

The Hillsborough sheriff is looking for Dennis Truluck of Thonotosassa.

THONOTOSASSA, Fla. -- An 80-year-old man has been reported missing after he did not return to his house after taking out the garbage.

Dennis Truluck of Morris Bridge Road after he went missing after taking out the garbage Thursday morning, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. His wife could not find him an hour later.

He is driving a silver, 2006 Chevrolet pickup with a toolbox in the back. The truck's Florida tag: Y 0 0 F S K.

The sheriff's office said he might be traveling to Brooksville or Lake City.

Anyone with any information on Truluck is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.

© 2017 WTSP-TV