80-year-old woman missing in Ellenton

ELLENTON, Fla. -- Police are looking for an 80-year-old woman who left her home early Tuesday.

Anne St. Fort has dementia and other medical issues.

She left the residence in the 5300 block of 65th Terrace East, the Oakleaf Hammock neighborhood. She was last seen wearing a green-and-tan dress.

St. Fort has been missing since 7:30 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff's Office at 941-747-3011.

