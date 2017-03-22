Libby Adams says work done by Lakeland Electric workers damaged her appliances.

LAKELAND, Fla.— An 83-year-old Lakeland resident is struggling to replace appliances in her home after she says a crew from the local power company, Lakeland Electric, left her home “fried” after working on a power line in the backyard.

Libby Adams keeps a journal every day, and for the past few weeks says she’s been writing about one thing.

“About my problems with my electricity,” said Adams, who has lived in Polk County her entire life.

She says it started after a three-man crew from Lakeland Electric arrived to work on a power pole in her backyard. Crews turned the power off to work on the lines, but after they left, Adams realized there was a problem.

“It was aggravating. When I would go flip a switch and the kitchen lights wouldn’t work, I was like, 'Oh no.'”

Adams immediately called Lakeland Electric, who sent the crew back to the home.

“He said to me, ‘Mrs. Adams, it isn’t our fault, it’s yours!” she says.

That’s right -- Lakeland Electric blamed the 83-year-old for the power surge which not only took out her lights but her microwave and air conditioner, which the repairman said needed to be replaced.

“He said Libby… this thing is burned up!”

In a letter sent to Adams' home, an independent investigator hired by Lakeland Electric found the surge was the result of a bad neutral connection. And while they can’t determine whether the problem was on the company’s power line or within Adams' home, they say either way, they’re not responsible.

“There was no negligence on our part,” said Lakeland Electric spokeswoman Cindy Clemmons. “There wasn’t anything we did wrong to cause what happened. That’s why we believe there are some factors on the home’s side that influenced the circumstances.”

Clemmons says Libby Adams did the right thing by filing a claim for her damages, but says there are rules standard within the industry to protect power companies from uncontrollable events.

“If we had seen that our team had wired something wrong or they allowed a surge to occur that, we would be owning this, definitely,” said Clemmons.

Adams has already purchased a new microwave, so she can heat up her meals, but is struggling to come up with the $3,000 to $4,000 to replace her air conditioner.

“Sometimes I end up with nothing in my wallet at the end of the week,” said Adams, who knows she’ll get by but still thinks Lakeland Electric should reimburse her for the damage to her home.

And if she had a chance to talk to the power crew who blamed the problem on her?

“I would have said, ‘Oh no, buddy… it’s not my fault… it’s yours! You climbed the pole.’”

© 2017 WTSP-TV