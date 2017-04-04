Family warns others after loved one's ashes tossed out

Jade Sgobbo's father died a year ago. Now his ashes have been thrown away.

A loved one's ashes can't be replaced, so you can only imagine how heartbroken you'd be if somehow they were thrown away.

It happened to Jade Sgobbo and her mother. Now, they want to share their story, so no other family makes the same mistake.

It's been a year since Jade Sgobbo’s father passed away from a diabetic heart attack. Jade and her mother had his body cremated.

Since her father's death, the family has struggled financially. They've been hotel-hopping for last year until they came to the Salvation Army in Paso.

“Me and my mother were really struggling. We were allowed to bring our stuff and we brought dad's ashes. We were in the midst of trying to get him buried with my grandfather; that was his one wish,” says Sgoboo.

That didn't happen. During their time at the Pasco County Salvation Army, Jade's mother was rushed to the hospital.

“We found out that she had cancer and it was spreading throughout her body,” says Sgobbo.

Jade says while they were in the hospital, her dad's ashes were thrown away.

The Salvation Army said it's a known policy, if a person leaves they have 72 hours to get their belongings back.

“It's part of their intake process that they understand that these policies are in place. Unfortunately, we're just not equipped to store items for anyone,” says Maj. Shannon Winters with the Salvation Army.

Jade admits she was aware of the policy but wasn't in the right state of mind.

“At that point in time when you see your last family member drop to the floor, you don't think about that,” says Sgobbo. “You grab what you can and hold they hold on to it.”

