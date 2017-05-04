A 'Game of Thrones' spinoff? HBO is looking at four follow-up options

(Photo: Helen Sloan, HBO)

With Game of Thrones nearing its end, HBO has commissioned top screenwriters to come up with potential spinoff series.

The pay-cable network has made deals with four writers to develop potential Thrones-related series: Max Borenstein (Kong: Skull Island), Jane Goldman (Kingsman: The Secret Service, X-Men: First Class), Brian Helgeland (42, Mystic River) and Carly Wray (Mad Men, The Leftovers).

George R.R. Martin, author of the best-selling novels on which Thrones is based, is working with Goldman and Wray on their separate projects.

In a statement confirming the deals, HBO said the writers would "explore different time periods of George R.R. Martin's vast and rich universe," suggesting a broad range of potential story possibilities. The network has been mulling ways to follow up on the most-watched show in its history.

Thrones, an Emmy-winning, massively popular hit, opens its seven-episode seventh season July 16, with only one more season to follow.

Despite Thrones' impending conclusion, HBO says it isn't in a rush for a replacement. “There is no set timetable for these projects. We’ll take as much or as little time as the writers need and, as with all our development, we will evaluate what we have when the scripts are in.”

Top Thrones producers David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are working on the final two seasons, HBO says, and are not writing for any of the projects. The pair, along with Martin, would be attached as executive producers to any follow-up series.

"We will support (Benioff and Weiss) as they take a much deserved break from writing about Westeros once the final season is complete," HBO says.

