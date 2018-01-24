'Growing' interest: More millennials becoming farmers

BRADENTON, Fla. – Millennials get a bad rap.

They've got a reputation for being lazy and they're blamed for "ruining" everything.

But a surprising stat appears to show growing interest in the agriculture industry among people younger than 35.

For just the second time in the past 100 years, the number of farmers under 35 has increased.

Farmers between the ages of 25-34 grew 2.2 percent between 2007-2012, according to census data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Data from 2014 is the most recent available.

Desire for fresh, local

After majoring in photography in college and a brief stint in veterinary medicine, Rachel Sliker, 26, found herself on the farm instead.

"It was just, I was just stuck inside all day and I couldn't do it," she said. "I just like being outside."

Sliker's father owns Hunsader Farms, and while she ultimately followed the family business, the majority of young farmers do not grow up in agricultural families, according to a survey conducted by the National Young Farmers Coalition.

"A lot of people want fresh, they want local," Sliker said on why the industry is likely seeing renewed appeal among millennials. "People are trying to get into that."

The data from the USDA also shows while big farms continue to get bigger, multi-generational farms are fading - except at Hunsaders, where they appear to be bucking that trend.

Defying stereotypes

Sliker helps manage the farm with her brother and other relatives.

And as for the heat millennials take for being lazy, Sliker reassures she does plenty of heavy lifting.

"It's a lot of work," she said. "I like to see that people my age actually want to farm."

She's hopeful it's a trend that will wind up doing more to teach.

"It's not just you throw a seed and it just pops up after you water it for a little bit," Sliker said with a grin.

Older farmers leaving

The rate of new, young farmers isn't enough to keep up with the rate of older farmers leaving the industry. During the same time period of growth among farmers under 35, other age groups of farmers shrank by double digits.

There are local programs that help promote farming to young people including the Young Farmers and Ranchers under the Florida Farm Bureau of Hillsborough County.

"Our county Young Farmers program meet monthly to collaborate and plan any upcoming events and fundraisers, along with a chance to network with young agriculturalists within the county and stay up-to-date on agriculture-related business on the county and state level," chairperson Melissa Grimes said in an email.

Grimes also partly credits the growth in interest among younger people to the rise in advanced technology, like drones, being used in the industry.

Members also partake in 'Ag-ventures' and 'Ag-in-the-classroom' programs to teach elementary school students about the industry.

Anyone interested can call 813-924-5887 or email yfr.hcb@gmail.com

