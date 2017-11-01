Rodney Foster, arrested by Pinellas County Sheriff

PINELLAS COUNTY, FLA. - - A suspect fleeing from police in his Chevy Malibu crashed into a Gulfport police cruiser early Wednesday.

A Pinellas County Sheriff deputy attempted to pull over a speeding car on Pinellas Bayway South shortly before midnight, but the suspect sped away.

The deputy did not chase the car, but radioed the Sheriff's Flight Unit for assistance.

The Flight Unit found the vehicle a little while later near 54th Avenue North and 34th Street North in St. Petersburg.

Members of the Violent Crimes Task Force (VCTG) attempted to pull the suspect over, but he sped away again.

The officers again did not chase the suspect.

Just after 1 a.m., the suspect exited an alley onto 56th Street South and collided with a Gulfport police officer, Justin Guillory, who was on routine patrol.

The impact caused Officer Guillory to swerve and hit a parked vehicle that was on the east side of the street. Both cars sustained heavy damage.

The driver of the Malibu, Rodney Foster, 36, attempted to run away, but was found by members of the VCTG team and arrested.

Both the suspect and Officer Guillory were taken to Bayfront Hospital with non-life threatening injuries and later released.

Foster was then transported to the Pinellas County Jail and charged with Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding, Reckless Driving, Habitual Driving While License Suspended (DWLSR), and Leaving the Scene of a Traffic Crash with Property Damage.

