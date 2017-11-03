Abandoned dog gets chance at a new life

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Three dead in murder-suicide
-
T-Tapp Tuesday
-
Small chance of tropical development in the tropics
-
Tampa hotels tacking on questionable fees at checkout
-
iOS 11 frustration and fixes
-
Marine saved woman he just met
-
What type of gun did the Las Vegas mass shooter use?
-
Las Vegas gunman's brother speaks
-
Soccer team salutes Las Vegas survivor from Md.
-
Inside the chaos: Police release Las Vegas body cam footage
More Stories
-
Gubernatorial candidate, Clearwater legislator under…Nov. 3, 2017, 7:34 p.m.
-
Jan Platt, Hillsborough environmental champion, dies at 81Nov. 3, 2017, 8:58 p.m.
-
Why an 'outrageous' $169,600 medical bill actually got paidNov. 2, 2017, 1:27 p.m.