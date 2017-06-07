Lakeland Chihuahua crossing items off bucket list

A 17-year-old Chihuahua that was neglected and abused before being adopted by a loving family is now embarking on a big adventure.

Coffee Bean's owners took him in earlier this year and set out to cross items off his bucket list. The list includes fun things Coffee Bean never got to do, like take a boat ride and eat ice cream.

Right now, the bucket list has 26 items, and Coffee Bean has already crossed off a few of them. He's met Miss USA and gotten a massage, manicure and pedicure.

Most recently, Coffee Bean's owners took him to the Lakeland Police Department, where he met the chief and became an honorary police K-9. He also met Lakeland's city manager, who presented him with a "bone to the city."

Coffee Bean has a lot more items to check off, including going to a ball game and riding in a convertible.





