Adopted Sarasota woman connects with biological family 26 years later

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Marley Boss always knew she was adopted.

Raised in a loving home, her parents always encouraged her to meet her birth parents but she never felt ready until now.

“I kept telling my mom I’d come over and get the paperwork. Then one day I did. She handed me this envelop from the Texas Department of State Health Services,” the 26-year-old said.

Inside were letters from her biological parents explaining why they put her up for adoption.

Boss’s birth name was Heidi, named after her biological mother.

“We gave you this name because in German in means, beautiful field of flowers, and when you were born you were the most beautiful baby to your mother and me,” wrote her biological mother. “This isn’t the easiest letter for us to write and I hope when you’re old enough to read it you understand the reasons we put you up for adoption.”

Her biological mom stayed in contact with her adopted parents until she died two years later.

Her parents explained they each had children from previous marriages. They also had a one-year-old son and they couldn’t afford another child.

They took pictures moments after Boss’ birth, each smiling and holding her tight before handing her off to her adoptive parents. Those pictures were also in the envelope.

“My mom said they couldn’t put me down and it was so hard for them,” Boss said.

The letters expressed her biological parents’ wishes for her to live a full life with parents who could provide what they couldn’t.

The paperwork listed her sibling’s names, a brother and two sisters. Marley found one of her sisters on Facebook.

“I sent her the Facebook message,” she said. “I didn’t know what to think or feel, and the next morning getting ready for work, I got a response.”

The sister she found connected her with her two other siblings. Now they all talk every day.

“It’s odd we have similar personalities, being raised differently, separately, and we’re all so similar with how we are. It’s the power of genetics,” she said.

They now have a picture showing an updated family tree. The only missing piece is a younger brother Marley’s parents also put up for adoption named Steven.

They have no idea what he looks like but hope to find him based on information left by Marley’s biological mom and a picture of Steven’s adopted family.

Marley also connected with her biological dad who she thought died after her mom. Her siblings told her how to find him.

“He’s ecstatic to have heard from me. We’ve talked several times but our conversations are short; 15, 20 minutes because both of us keep crying,” she said.

A family separated by hard times are now reconnected with love. They hope to see each other in person soon.

“There aren’t words to describe it. It’s very exciting, and surreal. I can’t even believe it yet. I don’t think it’s going to be real until I meet them face to face.

Marley and siblings hope to find their younger brother Steven before they meet for the first time in person in March. They’re planning a trip to Maryland and need help getting there.

