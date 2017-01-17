After tragedy, Tampa reviews confined space rescue readiness

TAMPA -- A tragedy in South Florida had Tampa Fire Rescue officials reviewing their confined space rescue procedures, Tuesday.

On Monday, three workers were killed and a volunteer firefighter was overcome by fumes during an underground accident in Key Largo.

It’s the type of tragedy that not only can, but has happened in the Bay area.

Captain Charles Eliason showed us the training techniques and a million dollars’ worth of equipment that the city of Tampa provides its urban search and rescue team.

Step one at any scene: an air assessment. A “sniffer” checks the air quality through the course of any rescue operation.

“We lower it down into the hole and this monitors the gas,” said Eliason.

Next are ventilation fans and air ducts, pumping out dangerous fumes and pumping fresh air in. Their goal is to refresh the atmosphere five times before entering.

“This would start exchanging it with fresh air while we prepare our team to go in and safely try to perform a rescue,” said Capt. Elaison.

At the same time, crews get ready to descend or crawl through spaces barely wide enough to fit. They always work in pairs, with a backup crew at the ready at all times in a rotation.

“Small sewer pipes. You know, 20 inches. And, crawling through them on your knees, your toes and elbows and reaching out with your hands just to get a little bit farther,” said Elaison.

In April 2013, Tampa Fire Rescue workers faced a similar tragedy at Port Tampa.

One worker was killed and several more were hurt as they worked on cleaning out a sewer pipe. Six firefighters had to be treated for exposure.

In Key Largo, a volunteer firefighter had taken off his air pack in an attempt to reach the victims, because he was unable to fit into the area where the three workers had collapsed.

Tampa officials say to keep as low a profile as possible, they use streamlined gear. Air tanks stay at the surface, connected by a hundred-foot umbilical cord. It's a lifeline that contains "Intercoms for talking. rope, and this, your breathing air,” said Capt. Elaison.

Thankfully, say officials, these confined space rescue incidents are not that common.

But when they do occur, they can go very bad very quickly.

That, says Captain Elaison , is why they are almost constantly training. In an area like ours, he says, it is not a matter of if, but when it will be needed.

“Because of the large population we have here, because of the industry we have here in Tampa. It's a lot of stuff going on in this city. A lot of construction,” said Elaison, “We have the port. We have railways. We have it all here in Tampa.”

(© 2017 WTSP)