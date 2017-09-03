Airbags explode after being struck by lightning

(Photo: Brevard County Fire Rescue)

BREVARD COUNTY - A particularly stormy evening in Brevard County resulted in a car's airbags being deployed and the driver receiving minor injuries after being struck by lightning on Interstate 95 near Titusville on Saturday evening.

Both the driver and a nearby motorcyclist were transported for injuries related to the strike.

According to Brevard County Fire Rescue, preliminary numbers from the night show that eight structures in the area were also hit. One home was reported hit in Viera and another in Suntree, as well as strikes that started brush fires on North Merritt Island and in the North Melbourne/Suntree.Viera area.

No other information was immediately available on the nature of injuries received by the motorists.

In Titusville, there were reports of hail on Garden Street and I-95.

