ALDI jobs fairs around Bay area

The ALDI supermarket chain is holding job fairs on Thursday and Friday across the Tampa Bay area. DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images (Photo: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS)

BRADENTON, Fla. -- The ALDI supermarket chain is holding job fairs on Thursday and Friday across the Tampa Bay area.

The company wants to fill positions that include store associate, shift manager and manager trainee. The pay starts at $12 per hour and can rise to $24 per hour.

Here are the local locations:

-- 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. Thursday, 4525 53rd Ave., East Bradenton.

-- 8 a.m. to noon Friday, 6700 66th St., Pinellas Park.

-- 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Holiday Inn Express, 4450 47th St. W., Bradenton.

