WTSP
Close

ALDI jobs fairs around Bay area

10News Staff , WTSP 6:54 AM. EST January 19, 2017

BRADENTON, Fla. -- The ALDI supermarket chain is holding job fairs on Thursday and Friday across the Tampa Bay area.

The company wants to fill positions that include store associate, shift manager and manager trainee. The pay starts at $12 per hour and can rise to $24 per hour.

Here are the local locations:

-- 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. Thursday, 4525 53rd Ave., East Bradenton.

-- 8 a.m. to noon Friday, 6700 66th St., Pinellas Park.

-- 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Holiday Inn Express, 4450 47th St. W., Bradenton.

(© 2017 WTSP)

WTSP

Report: Publix to create 700 new jobs, in exchange for incentives

WTSP

Macy's closing 3 Bay area stores, cutting 6,200 jobs

WTSP

Study: Tampa Bay jobs ranking leaves room for improvement

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories