Police: Mother in SUV runs down daughter in street brawl

WARNING: The video contains graphic images and adult language. Viewer discretion is advised.

After video of a Lexus SUV plowing through a crowd of young people was released on social media, police have arrested the alleged driver.

According to Georgia State Patrol, on Thursday, September 28, Shameka Peoples was arrested at 9:13 p.m. and taken to the Spalding County Jail.

Also, GSP have confirmed that one of the girls that was run over was Peoples' daughter.

Peoples has been charged with reckless driving, driving on the wrong side of the road, failure to maintain lane (aggressive driving), hit and run, reckless conduct, aggravated assault (5 counts), serious injury by vehicle and cruelty to children in the first degree (2 counts).

BACKGROUND |

Five people were taken to the hospital after a Lexus SUV plowed into a group of young women fighting in the middle of a Griffin street.

According to the Georgia State Patrol, the incident happened in the middle of Quilly Street around 6:20 p.m. Wednesday.

Cell phone video shows a group of young women fighting in the street. An SUV then appears to run into several of the women and drive off. (Click here to watch the video)

