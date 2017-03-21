Gerald Armstrong says he was molested as a child by the Boston Red Sox's former clubhouse manager. (Photo: 10News WTSP)

For most of his life, Gerald Armstrong never told a soul about his darkest secret. Now every chance he gets, he tries to share it with strangers outside ballparks across the country.

"I was embarrassed for a long time. I was ashamed more than embarrassed for what happened to me because I actually thought I did something wrong," Armstrong said.

He was standing outside the New York Yankees-Boston Red Sox spring training game on Tuesday.

In the mid- to late 1960s, Armstrong was living a dream as a clubhouse attendant, first for the Kansas City Athletics, then later the Royals. But he says longtime Red Sox clubhouse and equipment manager Donald Fitzpatrick turned it into a nightmare.

Fitzpatrick has been accused by more then 20 men, including Armstrong, of molesting them over several different decades.

"It changed me in the sense that I became a drug addict. I became an alcoholic," Armstrong said.

In 2002, Fitzpatrick pleaded guilty to sexual battery charges against boys at the team's old spring training stadium in Winter Haven. The Red Sox even settled an over $3 million lawsuit with seven victims from their old spring training home.

Fitzpatrick died in 2005 while serving a 10-year suspended sentence.

But still over 20 other men who say they were abused by Fitzpatrick haven't been compensated by the team. Because of the statute of limitations, they likely won't ever get a day in court either.

So child abuse advocate Robert Hoatson is hoping to help pressure the team into a settlement. He stands outside of ballparks holding a sign reading "Red Sox Ignore Sex Victims."

"No amount of money is going to take away what happened to them, but many of them because of the damage done to them they've really struggled," Hoatson said.

Armstrong says opening up about the abuse has helped him heal and believes the Red Sox will eventually pay for the sins of one of their longtime employees.

"Right now they might be on the wrong side of history, but yeah, I believe they'll do the right thing," Armstrong said.

© 2017 WTSP-TV