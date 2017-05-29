Alligator chills in Sarasota pool

SARASOTA, Florida -- Homeowners in the Plantation neighborhood got an extra visitor for Memorial Day: A 7-foot alligator in their pool.
Sarasota County Deputy Lori Clark responded to the scene where she saw the reptile at the bottom of a family's swimming pool, according to a post on the sheriff's website.
The alligator will be relocated by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
© 2017 WTSP-TV
