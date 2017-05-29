WTSP
Close

Alligator chills in Sarasota pool

Homeowners in Sarasota started Memorial Day with a large reptile in their pool.

10News Staff , WTSP 12:36 PM. EDT May 29, 2017

SARASOTA, Florida -- Homeowners in the Plantation neighborhood got an extra visitor for Memorial Day: A 7-foot alligator in their pool.

Sarasota County Deputy Lori Clark responded to the scene where she saw the reptile at the bottom of a family's swimming pool, according to a post on the sheriff's website.

The alligator will be relocated by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

© 2017 WTSP-TV

WTSP

Motorcyclist seriously injured after hitting alligator on highway

WTSP

WATCH: Kayaker outruns quick alligator

WTSP

Gatorland tip helps 10-year-old girl escape jaws of alligator

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories