Amazon's presence in Tampa area means booming cargo business

AP , WTSP 4:44 AM. EDT May 08, 2017

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - Tampa International Airport's cargo business is growing, thanks in large part to the online retailer Amazon.

Seattle-based Amazon has opened two enormous distribution centers in the greater Tampa Bay area. To supply those warehouses with merchandise, Amazon is shipping goods to Tampa International Airport daily aboard a Boeing 767 cargo freighter plane.

The Tampa Bay Times reports) that it's a lucrative arrangement for Tampa's airport, which has seen a spike of more than 20 percent in cargo activity over the last year.

The Amazon deal alone has generated more than $275,500 in revenue for the airport through fees and building rental payments, which continue to go up.
 

© 2017 Associated Press

