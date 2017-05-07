Amazon's presence in Tampa area means booming cargo business

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - Tampa International Airport's cargo business is growing, thanks in large part to the online retailer Amazon.
Seattle-based Amazon has opened two enormous distribution centers in the greater Tampa Bay area. To supply those warehouses with merchandise, Amazon is shipping goods to Tampa International Airport daily aboard a Boeing 767 cargo freighter plane.
The Tampa Bay Times reports) that it's a lucrative arrangement for Tampa's airport, which has seen a spike of more than 20 percent in cargo activity over the last year.
The Amazon deal alone has generated more than $275,500 in revenue for the airport through fees and building rental payments, which continue to go up.
