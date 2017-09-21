Amber Alert: Manatee deputies worry about mother's erratic behavior

(Photo: WTSP)

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. -- An Amber Alert is out for four Manatee County kids and their mother. Manatee County Sheriff’s deputies say there's concern for their safety.

The children between the ages of six and twelve were last seen Friday.

Theresa Deckard, the children’s grandmother, was given custody. Deckard told police the children’s mother Jaima Gadeaun picked them up on Friday and never returned. MSO says Gadeaun has supervised visitation rights.

Sheriff's officials say there's a warrant out for Jaima for aggravated battery from an incident in July with her estranged husband. It took place during a robbery at his Parrish home....and both Jaima and another man she was with.... were shot and wounded as they fled.

Dave Bristow with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office says, “There’s concern because she’s had erratic behavior lately. We learned things about here in the past few days that have led us to believe these children can be in danger.”

Krystal Gilmore lives a couple of doors down from the grandmother’s home and hopes the kids are safe. Krystal’s message to Jaima, “Let somebody know they’re safe if that’s the situation call or text someone.”

Krystal doesn’t think the kids are in danger with their mother. She says, "No, because of the way I’ve seen her interact with her kids she cares about the kids.”

The sheriff’s office says Gadeaun is driving a rented Dark Green, Toyota Corolla with License tag number B-N-Z-Q-0-8.

