Amendment to proposed child marriage law allows exception for pregnant teens

Sherry Johnson, a child bride

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- An amendment to a proposed law ending child marriage in Florida has upset some advocates.

The original bill, unanimously passed in the Senate, made 18 the legal age to marry with no exceptions.

READ HERE: Tampa girl married her rapist at 11 years old

But an amendment in the House version of the bill allows pregnant 16 and 17-year-olds to marry their partners as long as they're are no more than two years apart and have parental consent.

The amendment isn't sitting well with Sherry Johnson.

Johnson, who has been the face of the movement to end child marriage in Florida, is a Tampa native who was forced to marry her rapist in 1971 when she was 11.

Her husband was 20 at the time.

Current state law allows minors to wed with their parents' consent if they're pregnant, regardless of age.

10News brought this issue to lawmakers six months ago following a story about child marriage in the state.

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com , visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed .

© 2018 WTSP-TV