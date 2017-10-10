American Red Cross crew in Polk to help people displaced by Irma

(Photo: WTSP)

POLK COUNTY, Fla. -- Crews with the American Red Cross are in the area this week—helping people displaced by Hurricane Irma.

Until next Monday, they’ll be at a mobile command center in Lake Wales. They plan to set up shop in other parts of the Bay Area as well.

They’re only helping people with serious damage from the storm.

If you’re eligible, you can get a 125 dollar MasterCard gift card for each person in your home.

You might be wondering—why’d it take an entire month after the storm for them to get here?

They say they’re spread pretty thin between Harvey, Irma and* Maria.

Steve Thompson from the American Red Cross said, “Yeah it’s a little bit longer, but we’re working the best we can with what we had, and I think our response has been good so far. We can’t rebuild your house. We can’t rebuild your roof, but we can help you with some out of pocket expenses that can get you back up on your feet.”

We also want to save you some time from going and then possibly being denied.

The Red Cross tells us if you’ve qualified for FEMA assistance, you’ll also probably qualify for help from them. If not, the Red Cross probably won’t be able to help you either.

