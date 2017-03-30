An unexpected customer on the prowl at a Bay Area furniture store

We are talking about an alligator, just over 4 feet tall to be exact.

The video shows it taking a stroll through American Freight, located on US 19 in Holiday. Workers at the store noticed the gator in the parking lot and called the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they were able to lasso it but they still had to get it to a body of water.

The manager of American Freight offered to let deputies take the gator through the store to cut down the time it would take to get him to the lake located behind the building.

Store employee, Peter Soto, took video of the alligator heading down the aisle and into the back of the store.

“It’s not something you see every day. Only in Florida,” says Soto.

The gator then made its way out the back door and into the water with no problem.

Because of the warmer weather and it being mating season, you may see more gators on the prowl. The best thing to do is to always keep your eyes open because you never know where you may see one.



