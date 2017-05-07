Anclote fire now 2,275 acres; 50% contained

Ken Hedges sent us this photo of smoke in his neighborhood.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – The fire near the Anclote River is now 2,275 acres and 50 percent contained, according to the Florida Forest Service on Sunday. The fire was stopped about 1.5 miles from the Suncoast Parkway.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

The forecast calls for lower wind gusts Sunday that will help the fight, but Monday the weather worsens with lower humidity and stronger gusts.

The Suncoast Parkway has reopened between State Roads 52 and 54.

Officials remind residents that the county is under a burn ban that means there can be no open flames in any county park, and no burning of trash, garbage or yard debris. The charge carries a $500 fine. The order means no flame of any kind -- no grills.





Jay B. Starkey Wilderness Park will be closed Sunday to give fire crews the access they need to fight the Anclote Branch fire.

How can you help the firefighters? Pasco County is looking for the following items: water, sports drinks, lip balm, bug repellent, nonperishable snacks that are individually wrapped and sun block. Please do not donate unwrapped food or items that can go bad. It takes time to get the supplies to the fire crews. The public can make donations via the Salvation Army receiving station in the front entrance of Starkey Wilderness Park.

The Emergency Management Division has ended the voluntary evacuation of the Bexley Ranch subdivision. All resident can return home.

Residents are reminded that the smoke is a health risk. Be sure to close doors and windows and turn on the air conditioning to recirculate indoor air.

Equipment from the Southwest Water Management District is helping fight the fire.

All lanes of State Road 54 and Wesley Chapel were re-opened.

