Another bed and breakfast closing it's doors, claims Airbnb to blame

It's no secret more people are turning to Airbnb to save money while they travel.

However, local business owners tell us they are losing out and they claim the local government isn't doing enough to help.

Airbnb was started in 2008 by three guys just hoping to make some extra cash to pay their rent.

Now, it's a $25-billion dollar company but there is a lack of regulation over these services, that come at a cheaper price.

Licensed bed and breakfasts have to comply with codes and pay fees, leading to higher room rates.

Ed Caldwell, the owner of the Dickens House in St.Pete, has been catering to his clients for the last 17 years,

Even making breakfast from scratch every morning. Caldwell showed us his homemade egg white Frittata he had just served his guests.

"I can go for about two weeks without repeating a breakfast," says Caldwell.

However, the days of running his business are limited.

"As Air B&B grows, our business goes down. I can't rent my room for 79 dollars a night or 49 dollars a night. It doesn't work, so you have to sell," says Caldwell.

Air B&B has cheap prices. Some are as low as 24 bucks. It also tells you how much cash you can make as a host.

In St.Petersburg you can make on average $343 and over $400 in Tampa.

On average Bed and breakfasts charges about $100 a night and can't lower the price since their operating cost are much higher. Local bed and breakfast owners like Caldwell are saying local and state governments should share the blame. “They've just ignored us. We're being kicked out. Stabbed in the back and kicked to the curb,” says Caldwell.



Currently, in St. Petersburg it's illegal to rent a house or apartment for more than three times per year for less than 30 days in an area zoned for housing. The state doesn’t regulate Airbnb but does require a license for any vacation rental. “They've just ignored us. We're being kicked out. Stabbed in the back and kicked to the curb,” says Caldwell.



Currently, in St. Petersburg it's illegal to rent a house or apartment for more than

three times per year for less than 30 days in an area zoned for housing.

The state doesn’t regulate Airbnb but does require a license for any vacation rental. “No inspector walks into their property ever, not once not once and I get three inspections annually,” says Caldwell. Valentina Monroe is for AIR B&B. Saying it helped her friend make money after she was laid off. “I think it's always really unfortunate and very sad when one community suffers so that another can rise up. I think the positives of AIR B&B are exponential. Just from what I’ve seen from the people I've seen who' run them. I think it's wonderful,” says Monroe. However, for Caldwell it was more than a business, it was his passion. “Having the for-sale sign really brought it home. It's been for sale online but that's not right in my face. Seeing that sign out front. I've spent a third of my life here it's going to be a huge adjustment,” says Caldwell. Several long-standing businesses are also shutting their doors. The Beach Drive Inn is expected to go up for sale soon. In the Old Northeast Neighborhood, Larelle House closed after 12-years. The Sunset Bay Inn also closed.

The Sunset Bay Inn also closed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV