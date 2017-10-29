AUSTIN - Austin Police say four people were injured in a shooting at a Halloween party, Sunday.

It happened at the 5500 block of Avenue F.

According to APD, three people were transported with serious injuries but those injuries do not appear to be life-threatening. One victim refused transport.

Police say the suspect was dressed as Santa Clause and is believed to be a known suspect.

He was taken into custody and police believe he acted alone.

The incident is being investigated.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

© 2017 KVUE-TV